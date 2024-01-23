copy link
Mt. Gox to Unlock 200,000 Bitcoins for Creditor Payments, Bitcoin Halving Expected in 2024
2024-01-23 03:47
According to Foresight News, dForce founder Yang Mindao announced on Twitter that Mt. Gox will unlock 200,000 bitcoins in the next two months to pay creditors. The PayPal fiat currency channel has already begun making payments. In addition, the Bitcoin halving event, expected to take place in April 2024, will reduce the annual supply by 160,000 bitcoins.
