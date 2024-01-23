Magic Eden to Contribute Key Protocols to Non-Fungible DAO and Expand Cross-Chain Wallet Promotion

According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace Magic Eden has announced its intention to contribute key protocols, including its cross-chain market protocol, to the Non-Fungible DAO in support of the organization. NFT tokens will be launched by the DAO in the future. In addition, Magic Eden plans to expand the promotion of its cross-chain self-custodial wallet. The wallet, which was first released to a limited number of users at the end of 2023, supports instant cryptocurrency exchanges between Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, and Polygon. Users will be able to earn rewards by using the Magic Eden wallet, which will be launched globally along with a browser plugin at the end of January.

