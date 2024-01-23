copy link
GAMEE Token Reports Security Incident Involving GMEE Tokens
2024-01-23 02:56
According to Foresight News, GAMEE Token has announced a security incident involving GMEE tokens and advised users not to use GMEE until further notice. The team is actively investigating the situation and will provide updates soon. Currently, the price of GMEE is $0.01429, with a 24-hour drop of over 45%.
