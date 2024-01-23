Web3 Security Firm KEKKAI Raises $1.5 Million in Seed Funding Round

According to Foresight News, Web3 security company KEKKAI has successfully completed a $1.5 million seed funding round. Participants in the round included Bixin Ventures, Sora Ventures, Decima Fund, Plug and Play, FlickShot, Mask Network, Stratified Capital, MZ Web3 Fund, Presto Labs, GoPlus Security, and Dora Ventures. The funds raised will be used to deepen and improve KEKKAI's product line, including its existing KEKKAI Plugin and the newly launched KEKKAI Mobile application.

