Privacy Protocol Nocturne Shifts Focus to Application Development

According to Foresight News, Nocturne, a privacy protocol backed by Vitalik Buterin, is set to close its product and shift its focus to application development, with more information on new products to be shared in the coming months. The company realized last year that the transition to public L2 and AA must precede privacy, as users are primarily concerned with costs and user experience. The timing of privacy protection depends on the practicality of cryptocurrencies, and privacy issues remain secondary until these main obstacles are overcome. Currently, deposits, transactions, and staking on Nocturne have been suspended. Previously, Foresight News reported that Nocturne Labs had completed a $6 million seed funding round, co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Polychain Capital, with participation from Vitalik Buterin, Bankless Ventures, Hack VC, and Robot Ventures.

