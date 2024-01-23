copy link
Axie Infinity Co-Founder Warns Against Interaction with WolvesDAO Founder's Twitter
2024-01-23 02:17
According to Foresight News, Axie Infinity co-founder Jihoz has issued a warning on Twitter, urging users not to interact with tweets from WolvesDAO founder Payton. Jihoz stated that Payton has changed his SIM card, and the links shared on his Twitter account are phishing links. This cautionary message serves as a reminder for users to be vigilant when engaging with content on social media platforms.
