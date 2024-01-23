copy link
EigenLayer Plans to Offer Shared Security Model for DApps on Ethereum
Binance News
2024-01-23 02:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum staking protocol EigenLayer plans to provide a 'shared security' model for decentralized applications (DApps). This model will allow the protocol to join the network by leveraging public Ethereum staking pools. Furthermore, the Ethereum staked on EigenLayer, which currently exceeds $1.7 billion, can be provided simultaneously to all services developed on the network to achieve a common security mechanism.
