Figure Markets Plans to Raise $50 Million at $250 Million Valuation

According to Foresight News, Figure Markets, the digital asset division of crypto startup Figure, is planning to raise $50 million at a valuation of $250 million, with Jump Crypto potentially leading the investment. The funds will be used to support the operations of Figure Markets. Previously, in October last year, Figure submitted a draft registration statement for an interest-bearing stablecoin under the name Figure Certificate to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

