Figure Markets Plans to Raise $50 Million at $250 Million Valuation
Binance News
2024-01-23 01:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Figure Markets, the digital asset division of crypto startup Figure, is planning to raise $50 million at a valuation of $250 million, with Jump Crypto potentially leading the investment. The funds will be used to support the operations of Figure Markets. Previously, in October last year, Figure submitted a draft registration statement for an interest-bearing stablecoin under the name Figure Certificate to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
