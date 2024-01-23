Jupiter LFG Launchpad Beta Version Released, Featuring Meme Coin and JUP Token

According to Foresight News, Jupiter, a Solana DEX aggregator, has released the beta version of its Jupiter LFG Launchpad. The platform's founder, Meow, announced the launch on Twitter. During the trial issuance phase, the platform will feature Meme coins issued by Ovols and Jupiter's native token, JUP. Both Ovols and Jupiter will provide 1% of their tokens to the LFG Launchpad. The soon-to-be-established JUP DAO will receive 75% of the tokens, while the team will receive 25%. Additionally, the JUP token is set to launch on January 31st, and the team is currently testing the Launchpad using JUP.

