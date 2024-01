Bitcoin Spot ETF Trading Volume Surpasses $20 Billion, GBTC Dominates Over 50%

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart tweeted that on January 22, the trading volume of Bitcoin spot ETFs once again exceeded $20 billion, with GBTC still accounting for more than 50%. In addition, the total trading volume for the previous seven trading days was slightly below $190 billion.