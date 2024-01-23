Canadian Musician Drake Loses $700,000 in Bitcoin on UFC Bet

According to CryptoPotato, Canadian musician Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, lost $700,000 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) after betting on a UFC fight over the weekend. He used the crypto platform Stake to place his bet, predicting that Sean Strickland would beat Dricus du Plessis, with an estimated profit of over $650,000 in BTC. However, Strickland lost the fight after a split decision from the judges. This is not the first time Drake has lost funds after betting on Strickland's matches. Several months ago, he placed $500,000 worth of BTC on Israel Adesanya to knock out Strickland, but Strickland emerged victorious after a heavy knockdown. The trend of athletes and teams experiencing losses after Drake's bets has been termed 'the Drake curse,' with examples spanning multiple sports. In 2022, Drake wagered $234,000 in Bitcoin on Ferrari's driver Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix, only to see Max Verstappen finish first. Later that year, he bet $600,000 worth of cryptocurrency on the English soccer team Arsenal to beat Leeds United and FC Barcelona to win its biggest derby against Real Madrid. However, the team from Spain's capital won the match known as 'El Clasico.' In 2023, Drake lost $400,000 in BTC after popular YouTuber Jake Paul lost his fight against Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

