Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Alameda Drops Lawsuit Against Grayscale

Binance News
2024-01-22 19:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, Alameda Research has dropped its lawsuit against Grayscale, ending the injunctive relief originally sought by Alameda in March. A Grayscale spokesperson confirmed the dismissal, stating that Alameda's voluntary dismissal underscores Grayscale's position that the legal action was entirely without merit. The complaint was initially filed with Delaware's Court of Chancery, naming Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein, parent company Digital Currency Group, and CEO Barry Silbert as defendants. The injunctive relief sought by the debtors aimed to unlock $9 billion or more in value for shareholders of the Grayscale Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts. Alameda initially alleged that Grayscale had collected $1.3 billion in management fees, violating its trust agreement. In August, Alameda announced its intention to add more plaintiffs to the suit against Grayscale, claiming to have around 45 parties willing to participate as additional plaintiffs. However, by September, no new plaintiffs had been added. Grayscale filed a motion to dismiss prior to Alameda's voluntary dismissal.
View full text