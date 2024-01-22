Lido DAO Launches WstETH On Ethereum Layer 2 Via Mantle Network

According to Coincu, Lido DAO has successfully launched wstETH on the Ethereum Layer 2 network, specifically on the Mantle Network. This development allows users to bridge their pledged ETH seamlessly into the Mantle Network ecosystem, enhancing the scalability and efficiency of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. As a result, users can experience faster transactions and lower fees, making their interaction with the Mantle Network more seamless and cost-effective. In the coming weeks, Mantle users can expect a variety of opportunities as the utilization of wstETH expands across various Mantle-based applications, including lending platforms, liquidity mining pools, indexing services, and more. This diversification of utility ensures that wstETH becomes a versatile asset within the Mantle Network, catering to the diverse needs of the DeFi community. The ability to bridge pledged ETH to the Mantle Network ecosystem not only facilitates a smoother user experience but also aligns with the broader trend of decentralized networks aiming to provide scalable and accessible solutions. Lido DAO's commitment to innovation is evident in this strategic move, which benefits current users and attracts new participants seeking enhanced capabilities within the evolving DeFi landscape. As the integration of wstETH gains traction on the Mantle Network, the decentralized finance ecosystem is poised for further growth and maturation, fostering a more robust and user-friendly decentralized financial infrastructure.

