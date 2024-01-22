Buy Crypto
Aave Community Votes to Deploy V3 MVP on Neon EVM Mainnet

Binance News
2024-01-22 17:16
According to Coincu, the Aave community has voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Temperature Check proposal, which paves the way for the deployment of Aave V3 MVP on the Neon EVM mainnet. The unanimous decision highlights the collective enthusiasm within the Aave community for this transformative initiative. The primary objective of the proposal is to expand Aave's reach to previously untapped users, liquidity sources, diverse communities, and integrate seamlessly with the flourishing Solana ecosystem. This strategic endeavor aligns with Aave's commitment to fostering inclusivity and broadening its impact on the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. The proposal outlines a comprehensive approach to achieve these ambitious goals. Initially, the adoption of three collateral types — SOL, mSOL, and jitoSOL — is proposed, each strategically chosen to fortify Aave's position within the Solana ecosystem. Additionally, the proposal advocates for the inclusion of USDC as a loanable asset, enhancing the platform's versatility and utility. The decision to embrace Solana's native assets reflects Aave's forward-looking strategy, tapping into the vibrant and rapidly growing ecosystem that Solana has become. This integration not only provides Aave users with access to a broader spectrum of assets but also positions the platform at the forefront of decentralized finance innovations. As the Aave V3 MVP sets its sights on the Neon EVM mainnet, the DeFi community eagerly anticipates the ripple effect this move could have on Aave's user base, liquidity pool, and collaborative networks. The successful passage of the Temperature Check proposal stands as a testament to the Aave community's commitment to driving innovation and inclusivity within the decentralized financial landscape.
