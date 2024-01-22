Pyth Network Allows Mapping of ERC20 Wallet Addresses to Solana Addresses

According to Foresight News, Pyth Network has announced that PYTH stakers and governance participants can now map their ERC20 wallet addresses to Solana (SPL) addresses. Users can visit the staking website and add their corresponding EVM addresses to complete the process. Additionally, as Pyth staking operates on a 7-day cycle and refreshes every Thursday at 8:00, new staking users must complete their staking before the weekly refresh to take effect, otherwise, they will have to wait for the next cycle.

