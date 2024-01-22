copy link
Starknet Releases Cairo v2.5.0 With Advanced Compiler Changes
2024-01-22 15:22
According to Foresight News, Starknet has released a new version, Cairo v2.5.0, which involves changes to the advanced compiler (Cairo to Sierra) and can be deployed immediately on Starknet's testnet and mainnet. The new version also introduces various features of Sierra, eliminating many limitations in matching expressions, introducing more user-friendly loop syntax, and adding the concept of 'pub'.
