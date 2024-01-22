copy link
IBM Partners with Casper Labs to Integrate Web3 and AI Technologies
2024-01-22 15:22
According to Foresight News, technology giant IBM has announced a strategic partnership with blockchain service provider Casper Labs to promote the integration of Web3 and AI technologies. The collaboration aims to deploy generative AI models and optimize large language models (LLMs) while leveraging the tamper-proof and transparent nature of blockchain to address key issues such as intellectual property (IP) and governance. This partnership is expected to create a more secure and transparent environment for AI deployment.
