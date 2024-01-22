Paper Ventures Launches $25 Million Web3 Venture Capital Fund

According to Foresight News, Paper Ventures has launched a $25 million Web3 venture capital fund. The fund was raised through traditional hedge funds, family offices, exchanges, founders, and other high-net-worth early participants in the crypto space. One of the partners, Blakey, is a co-founder of Ascensive Assets and an early supporter of Frax Finance, SEI, Polygon, Injective, Polkadot, Moonbeam, and Cosmos.

