Hong Kong-Listed Blueport Interactive Increases Maximum Cryptocurrency Purchase Limit

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-listed company Blueport Interactive has announced that its board of directors has obtained the power to adjust the maximum amount of cryptocurrency purchases in the open market from $5 million to $6 million. Since the approval of the purchase authorization on November 22, 2023, the value of cryptocurrencies has risen sharply due to their volatile prices, making the original purchase authorization target unclear and ultimately limiting the potential increase in shareholder value. In view of this situation, the company believes it is necessary to revise the maximum purchase amount and adjust the unit price cap of Bitcoin and Ethereum to no more than 10% of the market price. The board of directors believes that revising the purchase authorization will provide flexibility, enabling it to seize rapidly changing opportunities. Other purchase authorization terms remain unchanged.

