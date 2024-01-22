copy link
CCData Secures Strategic Funding Round with Participation from VanEck and MarketVector Index
2024-01-22 14:20
According to Foresight News, digital asset data company CCData has announced the completion of a strategic funding round, with participation from VanEck and MarketVector Index. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. Founded in 2014, CCData aggregates real-time cryptocurrency data sources from global exchanges, providing comprehensive and accurate digital asset data, reference exchange rates, and indices.
