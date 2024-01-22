copy link
create picture
more
Ripple's Price Faces Downward Trajectory Amid Increased Selling Pressure
Binance News
2024-01-22 14:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Ripple's price has experienced increased selling pressure due to recent market movements, resulting in a decline below the significant 100-day and 200-day moving averages and completing a pullback. Despite this, indications suggest a continued downward trajectory in the mid-term. A detailed analysis of the daily chart reveals a notable decrease in Ripple's price, breaking its multi-month sideways consolidation range and successfully completing a pullback. The intensified selling pressure also led to the breaking of a substantial support zone, including the 100 and 200-day moving averages, raising concerns about Ripple's mid-term direction. Considering the current price action and market conditions, the likelihood of the recent decline persisting is high, with the goal of breaching the significant multi-month support region at $0.48. A successful break below this critical range could potentially set Ripple on a prolonged downward trajectory, instigating fear and uncertainty in the market. A closer analysis of the 4-hour chart reveals an impulsive breach below the lower boundary of the multi-week sideways wedge, highlighting the dominance of sellers in the market. However, the price has reached a pivotal support region determined by the multi-month ascending trendline. This trendline has proven to be a strong support, stopping multiple downward attempts. Currently, as the price intersects this crucial trendline and the static support zone at $0.52, there is a notable potential for a reversal, leading to a sideways consolidation phase. Nevertheless, given the prevailing strength of sellers in the current market conditions, the possibility of a break below this crucial support region remains, potentially prolonging the ongoing downward trend. In such a scenario, the next critical support level for the price would be at $0.48.
View full text