Army of Fortune Metaverse Raises $3 Million in Private Funding Round
2024-01-22 14:06
According to Foresight News, Web3 gaming studio Army of Fortune Metaverse (AOFverse) has announced the completion of a $3 million private funding round. The round was led by Animoca Ventures, with participation from Liquid X Ventures, Chainridge VC, Ticker Capital, Flying Falcon, and BSCN Gaming Ventures.
