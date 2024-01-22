Solana's Uptrend In Question As Selloff Intensifies

According to CryptoPotato, Solana's selloff is intensifying, putting the uptrend in question and leaving many wondering when the bulls will return. Key support levels are at $78, while key resistance levels are at $104. Solana's price has fallen by 7% in the past 24 hours, and it appears that it may make a lower low, potentially reaching the key support at $78, which is the first line of defense for bulls at this time. Unfortunately, buyers have been unable to stop the decline, and the selling momentum has intensified in the past few days. This is also reflected in the momentum indicators, such as the MACD and RSI, which are making lower lows. The 3-day MACD histogram is making lower lows, and the moving averages are expanding as they fall. This is bearish, and a recovery seems unlikely now. The bias for SOL is bearish, and the most important level on the chart is the support at $78. It will be interesting to see if the bears will be able to take it down there.

View full text