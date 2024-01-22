Mantle Core Team Proposes mETH Integration and Cross-Chain Transfers

According to Foresight News, the Mantle Core contributor team recently proposed a new initiative in the Stargate community, suggesting the integration of mETH and enabling cross-chain transfers between Ethereum and Mantle. The proposal states that Mantle will deposit a total of 10,000 mETH in Stargate's mETH pool and will continue to provide additional liquidity to meet the bridging requirements authorized by MIP-25. mETH is a receipt token for Mantle LSP, a permissionless, non-custodial ETH liquidity staking protocol deployed on Ethereum and managed by Mantle.

