Concentric Finance Platform Suffers $1.6 Million Loss Due to Security Breach
2024-01-22 12:40
According to Foresight News, Concentric Finance, a DeFi protocol built on the Camelot v3 protocol, has suffered a security breach resulting in an estimated loss of $1.6 million. The attack on the platform was detected by CertiK Alert, which monitors vulnerabilities in decentralized finance systems.
