Bitcoin L2 Protocol BEVM to Connect Sui Public Chain with Bitcoin Ecosystem
Binance News
2024-01-22 11:38
According to Foresight News, the Sui ecological protocol ComingChat has announced the launch of the Bitcoin L2 protocol BEVM, which is compatible with EVM chains. This development aims to connect the Sui public chain with the Bitcoin ecosystem. Previously, ComingChat was a social platform built on Sui, providing users with encrypted chat functionality and securely sending digital assets using the Signal encryption protocol.
