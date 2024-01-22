copy link
Magpie Announces Integration with Ethereum Re-Staking Protocol EigenLayer and Formation of SubDAO Organization Eigenpie
2024-01-22 10:48
According to Foresight News, multi-chain yield protocol Magpie has announced its integration with Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer and the establishment of the SubDAO organization Eigenpie. Eigenpie will provide re-staking services through EigenLayer's framework, with the mainnet set to launch after an audit. Additionally, Eigenpie will introduce governance and revenue-sharing tokens EGP.
