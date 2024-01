Magpie Announces Integration with Ethereum Re-Staking Protocol EigenLayer and Formation of SubDAO Organization Eigenpie

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, multi-chain yield protocol Magpie has announced its integration with Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer and the establishment of the SubDAO organization Eigenpie. Eigenpie will provide re-staking services through EigenLayer's framework, with the mainnet set to launch after an audit. Additionally, Eigenpie will introduce governance and revenue-sharing tokens EGP.