Bitcoin Ecosystem Support Program 'N21' Launched to Fund Developers and Startups
Binance News
2024-01-22 10:00
According to Foresight News, Stacks co-founder Mitchell has announced the official launch of the Bitcoin ecosystem support program 'N21' to fund developers, startups, and other entities within the Bitcoin ecosystem. The program offers customized support without equity, fees, or regular meetings. N21 will provide technical guidance, financial assistance, and market growth support, with applications closing on February 12th.
