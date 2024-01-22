ZK L2 Network ZKFair Launches FairStake Launchpool Project

According to Foresight News, ZK L2 Network ZKFair has announced the launch of its Launchpool project, FairStake, which is set to begin on January 25th at 11:00 Beijing time. ZKF holders, ZKF stakers, and .zkf domain owners will have the opportunity to receive airdrops, with specific rules available in the FairStake economic model and event details. ZKFair launched its Launchpool on January 20th, aiming to select undervalued high-quality projects and initiate them through a 100% Fair Launch, allowing community users to have a fair chance to participate in the early development of these projects.

View full text