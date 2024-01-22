DYdX Chain Surpasses $20 Billion in Total Trading Volume

According to Foresight News, dYdX Chain has announced that its total trading volume has exceeded $20 billion. The dYdX Chain mainnet was officially launched at the end of October 2023, and by January 5, 2024, the cumulative trading volume had surpassed $10 billion. This milestone highlights the rapid growth and adoption of the dYdX Chain platform since its launch. The platform continues to attract users and facilitate significant trading volumes, showcasing its potential in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

