Aave Community Votes to Deploy Aave V3 on Scroll Mainnet
Binance News
2024-01-22 07:53
According to Foresight News, the Aave community has voted in favor of the ARFC proposal to deploy Aave V3 on the Scroll mainnet, with a final support rate of 99.97%. The proposal suggests deploying Aave V3 MVP on the Scroll mainnet with limited assets and conservative risk parameters, allowing Aave to establish a strategic position within the Scroll ecosystem while minimizing its risk exposure.
