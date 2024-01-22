Aave Community Votes to Deploy Aave V3 on Scroll Mainnet

According to Foresight News, the Aave community has voted in favor of the ARFC proposal to deploy Aave V3 on the Scroll mainnet, with a final support rate of 99.97%. The proposal suggests deploying Aave V3 MVP on the Scroll mainnet with limited assets and conservative risk parameters, allowing Aave to establish a strategic position within the Scroll ecosystem while minimizing its risk exposure.

