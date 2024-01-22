copy link
Cool Cats NFT Floor Price Surpasses 1 ETH, Experiences 71% Increase in 24 Hours
Binance News
2024-01-22 07:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from OpenSea reveals that the floor price of Cool Cats NFT has broken through 1 ETH, currently standing at 1.1898 ETH. This represents a 71% increase in value within the past 24 hours.
