Uranium Finance Attacker Moves 2.5 Million BUSD From BNB Chain To Ethereum

According to Foresight News, PeckShield has detected that the Uranium Finance attacker has moved 2.5 million BUSD from the BNB Chain to Ethereum using Li.fi. The attacker's Ethereum address has received 812 ETH and approximately $500,000 worth of stablecoins. The transfer of funds from the BNB Chain to Ethereum marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the Uranium Finance attack. As the attacker continues to move funds, authorities and blockchain security firms are closely monitoring the situation to track the stolen assets and potentially identify the perpetrator. The Uranium Finance attack is just one example of the growing number of security breaches and thefts in the cryptocurrency space. As the industry continues to expand, it is crucial for investors and users to remain vigilant and prioritize security measures to protect their digital assets.

