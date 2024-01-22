Circle Issues 2.2 Billion USDC and Redeems 1.8 Billion USDC in a Week

According to Foresight News, data from Circle's website reveals that between January 11 and January 18, 2024, Circle issued approximately 2.2 billion USDC and redeemed about 1.8 billion USDC, resulting in an increase of around 400 million USDC in circulation. As of January 18, the circulating supply of USDC stood at 25.6 billion, with reserve funds amounting to approximately 25.7 billion.

