copy link
create picture
more
SatoshiVM Team-Related Wallet Sells SAVM Tokens
Binance News
2024-01-22 03:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a wallet associated with the SatoshiVM team is selling SAVM tokens. The wallet address, starting with 0xfdac, received approximately 420,000 SAVM (worth around $4.7 million) from the SatoshiVM team wallet. The address later transferred 189,700 SAVM (valued at about $2.12 million) to 24 new addresses and sold 124,739 SAVM, obtaining 504 ETH (approximately $1.24 million).
View full text