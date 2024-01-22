SatoshiVM Team-Related Wallet Sells SAVM Tokens

According to Foresight News, a wallet associated with the SatoshiVM team is selling SAVM tokens. The wallet address, starting with 0xfdac, received approximately 420,000 SAVM (worth around $4.7 million) from the SatoshiVM team wallet. The address later transferred 189,700 SAVM (valued at about $2.12 million) to 24 new addresses and sold 124,739 SAVM, obtaining 504 ETH (approximately $1.24 million).

