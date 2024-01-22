copy link
create picture
more
Whale Buys 8,104 ETH and Deposits into Lido
Binance News
2024-01-22 02:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a whale purchased 8,104 Ether (ETH) using two addresses, spending a total of 20.05 million Tether (USDT) with an average buying price of $2,475 per ETH. The purchased ETH was then deposited into Lido, a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0.
View full text