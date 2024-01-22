Solana-Based Marginfi to Launch Decentralized Stablecoin YBX in Early 2024

According to Foresight News, Solana-based lending platform Marginfi announced on Twitter that it will launch its decentralized stablecoin YBX in early 2024. YBX will be able to earn approximately 8% in Solana staking rewards, MEV capture (using Jito's MEV client LST), and lending returns within Marginfi. The introduction of YBX aims to provide users with a stable and secure digital asset that can be used for various financial transactions within the Solana ecosystem. As the demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions continues to grow, the launch of YBX is expected to contribute to the expansion of the Solana network and its DeFi offerings.

