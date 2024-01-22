copy link
create picture
more
Solana-Based Marginfi to Launch Decentralized Stablecoin YBX in Early 2024
Binance News
2024-01-22 02:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Solana-based lending platform Marginfi announced on Twitter that it will launch its decentralized stablecoin YBX in early 2024. YBX will be able to earn approximately 8% in Solana staking rewards, MEV capture (using Jito's MEV client LST), and lending returns within Marginfi. The introduction of YBX aims to provide users with a stable and secure digital asset that can be used for various financial transactions within the Solana ecosystem. As the demand for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions continues to grow, the launch of YBX is expected to contribute to the expansion of the Solana network and its DeFi offerings.
View full text