Whale Transfers 84,700 SAVM Tokens Worth $1.2 Million to 19 New Addresses
Binance News
2024-01-22 01:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a whale with the address starting with 0xfdac has transferred 84,700 SAVM tokens, worth approximately $1.2 million, to 19 new addresses in the past three hours and continues to sell. Most of the 19 new addresses received 0.1 ETH funding from an address starting with 0x53f, indicating that they may belong to the same person.
