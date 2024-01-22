MetaMask Launches Consensys-Backed Staking Service for Ethereum Users

According to Foresight News, MetaMask has introduced a validator delegation service supported by Consensys for users willing to stake at least 32 Ethereum. The current annualized yield is approximately 4%, and the company will charge a 10% fee from the earned rewards. Previously, Foresight News reported that MetaMask had launched the validator delegation service. After depositing 32 Ethereum, MetaMask will help run validator nodes, allowing users to maintain control at all times.

