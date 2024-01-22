copy link
EthStaker Releases Fix for Nethermind Validator Issues
2024-01-22 00:58
According to Foresight News, EthStaker has announced the release of a hotfix to address consensus issues introduced in Nethermind v1.23.0. The fix aims to resolve problems with the validator, which have led to lost proofs and blocks. Previously, users had reported unknown issues with the latest version of Nethermind, causing these losses.
