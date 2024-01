PayPal USD Stablecoin Surpasses 300 Million in Circulation

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that the total circulation of PayPal's US dollar stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), has exceeded 300 million, with approximately 301 million coins issued. The number of on-chain holding addresses stands at 5,172, while the total number of on-chain transactions is 33,173.