PayPal USD Stablecoin Surpasses 300 Million in Circulation
Binance News
2024-01-22 00:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, on-chain data reveals that the total circulation of PayPal's US dollar stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), has exceeded 300 million, with approximately 301 million coins issued. The number of on-chain holding addresses stands at 5,172, while the total number of on-chain transactions is 33,173.
