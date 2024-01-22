copy link
CryptoPunk #6940 Sells for 205 ETH, Setting 30-Day Price Record
Binance News
2024-01-22 00:29
According to Foresight News, CryptoPunk #6940 was sold yesterday for 205 ETH, equivalent to approximately $510,000, setting a new 30-day price record. The transaction was recorded on the OpenSea platform.
