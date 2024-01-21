Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Morgan Stanley Warns of Paradigm Shift Challenging US Dollar Dominance

Binance News
2024-01-21 19:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Morgan Stanley's Head of Digital Assets, Andrew Peel, has warned of a potential paradigm shift in the perception and use of digital assets, which could impact the U.S. dollar's global dominance. Peel notes that the growing interest in assets like Bitcoin, the increase in stablecoin volumes, and the emergence of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) pose a significant challenge to the traditional role of the dollar in global finance. Despite the U.S. contributing 25% to global GDP, the dollar holds a dominant position, constituting nearly 60% of global foreign exchange reserves. However, this dominance is facing increased scrutiny, with some nations exploring alternatives. The European Union is working to increase the euro's role in international trade, while China is advancing the yuan through initiatives like the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS). Inter-governmental organizations such as BRICS, ASEAN, SCO, and the Eurasian Economic Union are also expressing interest in using local currencies for trade invoicing and settlements, indicating a clear move toward reducing global dollar dependency. As nations seek alternatives to the U.S. dollar, digital currencies and stablecoins are emerging as viable options, impacting international trade and finance. The shift is influenced by U.S. foreign and monetary policies and global competition, driving the move away from the dollar in cross-border transactions and central bank reserves. Bitcoin has played a key role in kickstarting the digital asset movement, with U.S. regulators recently approving spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Stablecoins have become crucial in facilitating digital asset trading, with global adoption of dollar-linked stablecoins growing and transactions nearing $10 trillion in 2022. The rapid adoption of stablecoins has also fueled global interest in CBDCs, with 111 countries actively exploring them as of mid-2023. Peel recognizes CBDCs' potential to establish a unified standard for cross-border payments, reducing reliance on intermediaries like SWIFT and dominant currencies like the U.S. dollar. He concludes by urging global investors to closely monitor these developments and adapt their strategies to leverage opportunities in international markets and transformative financial technologies.
View full text