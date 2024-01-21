Buy Crypto
Crypto Council for Innovation Adds Circle and Solana Foundation as Members, Hires Policy Experts

Binance News
2024-01-21 15:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, the Crypto Council for Innovation has announced the addition of Circle and the Solana Foundation as new members, while also hiring two policy-related experts. The council is an industry alliance involved in policy matters, such as anti-money laundering rules in Europe and Coinbase's ongoing dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Circle and Solana join a group of firms that includes Andreessen Horowitz and Fidelity Digital Assets. The Crypto Council for Innovation is based in Washington DC. The organization has hired Ryan Eagen as associate director of government affairs and Patrick Kirby as policy counsel. Eagen previously worked in the office of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, while Kirby held a government relations position at the law firm Dentons. These hires come as US crypto advocates celebrate the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs by the SEC. The Solana Foundation expressed its eagerness to collaborate on responsible innovation, advocate for sensible Web3 regulations, and advance blockchain for social good as part of the Crypto Council. Circle also shared its commitment to the responsible growth of open money. In other news, Ellen Gormley has been appointed as the first chief financial officer of Sky Mavis, the blockchain game developer behind the popular title Axie Infinity. Gormley has experience in Web3, having served as CFO of DeFi platform Radix and spending four years at blockchain technology firm Bitfury. Her role at Sky Mavis will be to ensure the company has the best financial framework for sustainable growth and optimize operational efficiency.
