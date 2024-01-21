copy link
Aave Proposes ARFC Initiative to Decentralize Staking Risks and Enhance Network Security
2024-01-21 12:39
According to Foresight News, Aave has initiated an ARFC proposal to launch the Frontier test for Aave DAO staking services, aiming to further decentralize staking risks and actively participate in network security. The Aave Chan Initiative (ACI) will operate staking nodes on behalf of the DAO and run validator nodes, enhancing the DAO's passive income and promoting diversified staking strategies.
