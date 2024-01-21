Dymension Concludes First Season of Rolldrop, Prepares for Mainnet Launch

According to Foresight News, modular blockchain network Dymension has announced the conclusion of its first season of Rolldrop, with a total of 528,523 addresses claiming DYM tokens. The unclaimed DYM tokens will be redistributed soon. Additionally, Dymension is gearing up for its mainnet launch. Previously, Dymension stated that over one million addresses had the opportunity to participate in the Genesis Rolldrop event. Users from Celestia, Ethereum, Cosmos, and Solana could claim 70 million DYM tokens (7% of the total supply) before 20:00 Beijing time on January 21, 2024.

