BlackRock Has No Plans to Launch XRP ETF, Says Insider
Binance News
2024-01-21 11:09
According to Foresight News, senior Fox Business Network reporter Charles Gasparino cited an insider source stating that BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has no plans to launch a physically-backed XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF).
