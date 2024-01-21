Ondo Finance Launches First Batch of Ondo Points Program

According to Foresight News, Ondo Finance has announced the launch of the first batch of the Ondo Points Program, which supports the use of Flux, holding OUSG or USDY to obtain retrospective points. Users can also earn additional points by minting USDY and holding mUSD on the Mantle Network. Furthermore, Ondo Finance allows users to earn points by providing USDY liquidity on Uniswap through Range Protocol on Ethereum, or by offering liquidity on FusionX or Agnidex through Range Protocol on Mantle. Additionally, users can provide liquidity on Orca or Raydium through Kamino on Solana. The platform also supports borrowing over-collateralized stablecoins backed by tokenized US Treasury bonds from Ondo Finance and earning points.

View full text