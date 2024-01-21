Trezor Investigates Security Incident Involving Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Portal

According to Foresight News, hardware wallet Trezor is investigating a security incident that occurred on January 17, 2024, involving unauthorized access to a third-party ticket portal used by the company. No customer digital assets were harmed during the event. An internal audit revealed that only information of customers who interacted with Trezor Support since December 2021 may have been exposed, limited to email addresses and names/nicknames. Trezor stated that although this represents only a small portion of its entire user base, 66,000 users were affected during this period, and reminder emails have been sent to these users. The company is working with the third-party service provider to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident. Trezor is also urging customers to remain vigilant against potential phishing attacks.

