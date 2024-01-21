copy link
Ethereum Staking Protocol EigenLayer Surpasses $1.8 Billion in TVL
2024-01-21 06:59
According to Foresight News, Ethereum staking protocol EigenLayer has reached a total value locked (TVL) of over $1.8 billion, as per data from DefiLlama. This milestone highlights the growing interest in Ethereum-based staking solutions and the increasing adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.
